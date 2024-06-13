Ian Murray is targeting a Scottish Championship title tilt next season (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Having admitted that his team fell short in terms of strength and speed during their 6-1 aggregate Scottish Premiership play-off final humbling to top flight Ross County, Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray couldn’t be blamed for trying to add more players with those qualities during this summer’s recruitment drive.

But Murray, 43, told the Fife Free Press that first and foremost he wants to make the right additions to win next season’s Championship, before worrying about a potential step up to the top league.

He said: “The Premier League clubs have big guys, they just think quicker, they do things quicker, they move the ball quicker and they're much more physical.

"Even speaking to Ross County after the second leg, they were actually saying that they're not physical enough to compete in the Premier League so that tells you everything.

"First and foremost we want to try and get out the Championship and then we'll move to the Premier League sort of stuff.

"So we're building a team that we think can get us out of our league and if we get to the Premier League then we'll have to reassess.

"I think there's always a difference in the Premier League.

"I think that shows in the results that we've had against Premier League teams, Hibs, Livingston (who have since been relegated to the Championship), Kilmarnock, Ross County.