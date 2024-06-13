Why Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray isn't worrying about heavy extent of Ross County play-off final loss
But Murray, 43, told the Fife Free Press that first and foremost he wants to make the right additions to win next season’s Championship, before worrying about a potential step up to the top league.
He said: “The Premier League clubs have big guys, they just think quicker, they do things quicker, they move the ball quicker and they're much more physical.
"Even speaking to Ross County after the second leg, they were actually saying that they're not physical enough to compete in the Premier League so that tells you everything.
"First and foremost we want to try and get out the Championship and then we'll move to the Premier League sort of stuff.
"So we're building a team that we think can get us out of our league and if we get to the Premier League then we'll have to reassess.
"I think there's always a difference in the Premier League.
"I think that shows in the results that we've had against Premier League teams, Hibs, Livingston (who have since been relegated to the Championship), Kilmarnock, Ross County.
"I would say in three, three-and-a-half of those games we've been the better side. But we haven't won the games and that tells everything.”
