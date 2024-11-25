A fans' picture of the Hamilton Accies pitch before Saturday's postponement at 1pm (Submitted pic)

Raith Rovers’ fans representative Dot Wilson has outlined her disappointment at the late postponement of last Saturday’s Scottish Championship encounter at Hamilton Accies, following advice from the SPFL and Police Scotland amidst the devastating impact of Storm Bert.

With Raith officials later stating that Accies had contacted them at 9.30am and 11.45am that day to say that there were no concerns about a postponement, the match at New Douglas Park was then called off just before 1pm ‘due to adverse weather and travel conditions’, with several Raith fans having already arrived at the ground – which was photographed with a large amount of snow on it – after making the 57-mile trip.

"I completely share the fans’ frustration at how late that game was called off,” Wilson told the Fife Free Press. “People who were at the ground have sent pictures and the ground did not look playable.

"The traffic was chaos so I’m just disappointed that the SPFL didn’t look at the wider picture and consider fans’ safety.

Hazardous driving conditions last Saturday

"I know it is a difficult decision because the fixture list is tight and clubs rely on income from games.

"But you’ve got to think of fans’ and players’ safety. Because I know some of the Hamilton players live in Livingston and the M8 was closed at Livingston because of the snow.

"Very fortunately it’s not me that’s got to make those decisions but if it had been me I would have looked to try and make the decision much sooner.

“I know that one of the Raith directors – Allan Halliday – had been in direct contact with the people who were organising the supporters’ buses to keep them up to date.

Road congestion was described as "chaos"

"The challenge was if they left too late and the game was on they were going to miss kick-off.

"So it was an incredibly frustrating time for people trying to organise buses. I have organised buses in the past and I know how difficult it is.

"It’s difficult to get buses filled, it’s difficult to get payment and they cost a fortune now.”

Raith Rovers posted on X: “At 9:30am, we were informed that the pitch was playable and there were no concerns about a cancellation.

"This was reaffirmed at 11:45am.

"However, it later became evident, through Hamilton’s social media channels, that there were indeed concerns about a potential postponement.

“We share our supporters' frustrations over the delay in today’s decision, particularly for those who had already begun their journey to Hamilton.

"Disappointingly, the decision to call off the game was made just before 1pm. It is now clear that the pitch was not playable at all.”