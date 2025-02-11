Wilson stunner as Kirkcaldy & Dysart go five months unbeaten in league

Kieran Dall (right) celebrating with Logan King (Pic Julie Russell)

Kirkcaldy & Dysart gaffer Conrad Courts has hailed Jack Wilson’s stunning 40-yard lob which earned the team three points in a 2-1 home success over Arniston Rangers last Saturday.

Wilson’s ‘worldy’ completed the comeback for K & D, after team-mate Kieran Dall had earlier equalised Ben McManus’s penalty opener for Arniston following a Fraser Armstrong foul.

"Jack’s effort is well up there with the best goal we’ve scored this season,” Courts said.

“Jack’s the kind of player who likes a switch of play with a ping so he does have that in his locker.

"But I wasn’t expecting him to hit the shot. Scott Dunn was running alongside him and I was shouting at Jack to pass it!

"But he had a go and it looked in all the way. It was some effort.

"The players are showing massive character just to never give up and go right to the bitter end.

"Even in the second half we should have scored five or six but we didn’t quite take our chances.”

K & D’s unbeaten eight-game league run stretches back to September 21 last year, when they lost 5-0 at home to runaway leaders Camelon Juniors.

And Kirkcaldy – seventh in the East of Scotland Football League first division with 25 points from 16 matches – visit Camelon this Saturday in a league game which kicks off at 2.30pm.

"I would say we’re much better equipped to play Camelon now than we were five months ago,” Courts added. "We have kind of changed our shape.

"We were playing a 4-2-3-1 but now we are playing a diamond in midfield with two up front.

"So I think that seems to be suiting us a bit better and has probably helped us get good results recently.

"We have got a bit of consistency now which has been good. The boys have been brilliant, I can’t fault any of them.

"Camelon are obviously the team in the league that’s got the biggest budget, they are paying boys quite a bit of money and some of those players are probably capable of still playing senior.

"It is going to be a challenge but we’ll approach it how we approach every game. We’re not going to change because it’s Camelon.

"It’s 11 v 11 on the park so we’ll just give our all on the park and if it’s enough then great but it’s not we move on. That’s all you can do.”