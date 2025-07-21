​Win for East Fife v Kelty Hearts bodes well for league season ahead, reckons assistant manager Ian Campbell

Pat Slattery, right, congratulating Alan Trouten on the goal that secured East Fife a 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win away to Kelty Hearts on Saturday (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

​East Fife assistant manager Ian Campbell reckons his side have set down a marker for their upcoming campaign in Scottish football’s third tier by getting the better of future William Hill League One rivals Kelty Hearts in their Premier Sports Cup pool on Saturday.

​A 77th-minute Alan Trouten goal earned the Methil men a 1-0 victory and their first league cup points away to their fellow Fifers at New Central Park at the weekend ahead of a visit from basement side Brora Rangers tomorrow, July 22, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

The Fifers are back in League One after three years away this coming season and Campbell, 71, was pleased to see his team deliver a statement of intent by edging out Kelty, sixth-placed finishers in that division last time round and the season before following their promotion in 2022.

“I wouldn’t read too much into it but this is the first time we’ve played opposition from the first division this season and that’s the league we’re going to be in, so it was a bit of a challenge for us but we came through it and I think we can improve an awful lot,” the 71-year-old told East Fife TV after Saturday’s match.

Looking back over that match, only the Bayview Stadium side’s second competitive game ever against Kelty, following a 3-0 away league cup defeat in July 2021, Campbell, alias Pink, said: “We probably edged it.

“In the second half, we looked a wee bit more in control but there wasn’t much in the game.

“You could see that Kelty are a good side and they like to play the ball but we showed a lot of character and a lot of organisation and a lot of experience and probably edged it, I think, but there wasn’t much in it.

“There was nothing in the game – one goal would always have settled it.

“We’re happy with a lot of things. It was good coming here and getting a result because they’re a good side and a good club.”

East Fife’s fourth and last pool game is away to table-toppers Kilmarnock this coming Saturday, with kick-off at Rugby Park at 3pm, and Campbell concedes that going up against the William Hill Premiership side is a “monstrously difficult” prospect but says his side will give it their best shot.

The Fifers begin their next league campaign away to Peterhead on Saturday, August 2, with kick-off at Balmoor Stadium at 3pm, and they meet Kelty again on Saturday, August 23, at the same time at home.