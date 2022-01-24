Win for Thornton Hibs in Fife derby

Thorton's Jamie McNeish drives past Murray Black.

The first half was about as entertaining as a visit to the Dentist with the only thing worthy of note being the substitution of Jamie McNeish for Adam Drummond after only five minutes because of injury.

The second half was slightly better in terms of goal-scoring opportunities but the only one that counted came in the 71st minute when Joe Kinninmoth set up the un-marked Thomson to smash the ball behind Callum Brodie.

Right at the death Thomson thought he'd netted again after stabbing home Kieran Dall's low cross but the referee judged that the Hibs' skipper had been offside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GI Joinery Hibs' Man of the Match: Stuart Drummond

Kennoway Star Hearts: Brodie, Wallace, Griffin, Hughes, Watson, Black, Balmer, Cowie, Falconer, Brand, Craig. Subs: Warrender, Kay, Bryce, Walker.

Thornton Hibs: Linton, Lamont, A.Drummond, S.Drummond. Shanks, Adam, McMillan, Coleman, Kinninmonth, Thomson, Dall. Subs: Daniel Meldrum, McNeish, Suttie (T), Darren Meldrum (T), Doran.

Referee: Mr. C.Newman.