Win for Thornton Hibs in Fife derby
This all-Fife affair between Kennoway Star Hearts and Thornton Hibs was certainly no classic but when the full time whistle sounded, the visitors were not complaining as Garry Thomson's second-half strike earned them all three points, and they also enjoyed a clean sheet into the bargain.
The first half was about as entertaining as a visit to the Dentist with the only thing worthy of note being the substitution of Jamie McNeish for Adam Drummond after only five minutes because of injury.
The second half was slightly better in terms of goal-scoring opportunities but the only one that counted came in the 71st minute when Joe Kinninmoth set up the un-marked Thomson to smash the ball behind Callum Brodie.
Right at the death Thomson thought he'd netted again after stabbing home Kieran Dall's low cross but the referee judged that the Hibs' skipper had been offside.
GI Joinery Hibs' Man of the Match: Stuart Drummond
Kennoway Star Hearts: Brodie, Wallace, Griffin, Hughes, Watson, Black, Balmer, Cowie, Falconer, Brand, Craig. Subs: Warrender, Kay, Bryce, Walker.
Thornton Hibs: Linton, Lamont, A.Drummond, S.Drummond. Shanks, Adam, McMillan, Coleman, Kinninmonth, Thomson, Dall. Subs: Daniel Meldrum, McNeish, Suttie (T), Darren Meldrum (T), Doran.
Referee: Mr. C.Newman.
This weekend Thornton are on their travels once against as they head south to take on Coldstream, with the Borderers sitting three points ahead of Hibs in the table.