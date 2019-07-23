Win is a win but United know they can do better

United boss Ian McCall was pleased with his side’s win over Falkirk - but says he knows there’s still more to come.

A late Andy Geggan goal managed to shake off the 10 man Bairns and put them top of group G on six points ahead of the midweek fixtures.

United sit it out this midweek and return to duty with a home fixture against Stranraer on Saturday.

McCall said: “I thought we were really poor and didn’t play as well as we can (against Falkirk).

“The sending off was pivotal to the game.

“Falkirk are in League One, I’ve tried to sign two of their players, and their budget is bigger than ours.

“They have Championship players so it was a great win for us.

“It’s a cup competition and a great atmosphere, all-be-it things were nervy at the end.”

The Somerset boss wants his players to up their game this weekend, and doesn’t expect to have things all their own way when the League One Blues visit.

“We won’t treat Stranraerlightly, because that won’t be easy,” he said.

“But to be on nine points, with a decent goal difference, would give you a chance we’d hope.”

And should they do that and progress, McCall is hoping some of the cash generated may drop down to him.

“It might means us getting another striker in,” he added.

“We didn’t play Chris Doolan (against Falkirk) because he has a slightly sore hamstring and he’s the only number 9 we have.

“I’m pleased with a lot of the aspects, but we can play miles, miles better than that.”