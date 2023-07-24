News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Women's football: Glenrothes Strollers squad boosted by Sam Pattison signing

After taking a year out from the game last season, former East Fife Girls and Women’s FC defender Sam Pattison has joined Glenrothes Strollers, who will battle it out with nine other clubs in this season’s SWFL East League.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:35 BST
scored two in Sunday's 3-2 friendly win over Inveruriescored two in Sunday's 3-2 friendly win over Inverurie
scored two in Sunday's 3-2 friendly win over Inverurie

The addition of Pattison could be interpreted as a significant statement of intent by Strollers – whose debut competitive season came in 2022-23 – ahead of the upcoming league campaign starting with a home game against Armadale Thistle on Sunday, August 13.

"Sam has a lot of experience," Strollers manager Pauline Harley, 48, of Kirkcaldy, said. “She was the captain of the East Fife team that got promoted from the Championship to SWPL2 three or four years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"She's very competitive, has a really good attitude, she’s naturally talented, strong in the tackle, she’s a leader, has a lot of good ability on the ball and can read the game.

Pauline Harley encourgages her players from the touchline (Pics by Jim Bonellie)Pauline Harley encourgages her players from the touchline (Pics by Jim Bonellie)
Pauline Harley encourgages her players from the touchline (Pics by Jim Bonellie)
Most Popular

“She’s a good athlete. She broke her nose in our first friendly but she’s all right now.

"Our player coach Kerry Dickson and myself have known Sam for a lot of years.”

Strollers Ladies, who during the season play league games on Sundays with home fixtures at Over Stenton Park, will next month start their second season in the SWFL, although they have switched to the East League this term having finished third in the North League last campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are the first senior competitive women’s team in Glenrothes for 20 years,” Harley said. “We finished third in the North league last year which was good for our first season.

Eddie and Pauline with new signing Sam PattisonEddie and Pauline with new signing Sam Pattison
Eddie and Pauline with new signing Sam Pattison

"The switch had to be made as we were travelling up to places like Huntly, Inverurie and Peterhead last season, it’s a long trek.

"There was a lot of money involved getting there, paying for minibuses.

"We’re obviously a charity at the Strollers community club but the girls pay their fees every month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"So we did it and we had a really good away record despite the fact that we were travelling so far.”

Glenrothes Strollers squad for the upcoming seasonGlenrothes Strollers squad for the upcoming season
Glenrothes Strollers squad for the upcoming season

Strollers’ pre-season friendlies so far have seen them draw 3-3 at Drumchapel, lose 4-2 at Stenhousemuir, and beat Murieston 9-0 at home before winning 3-2 against Inverurie in last Sunday’s home game. This Sunday, Strollers play Dundee West at home, kick-off 2pm.