scored two in Sunday's 3-2 friendly win over Inverurie

The addition of Pattison could be interpreted as a significant statement of intent by Strollers – whose debut competitive season came in 2022-23 – ahead of the upcoming league campaign starting with a home game against Armadale Thistle on Sunday, August 13.

"Sam has a lot of experience," Strollers manager Pauline Harley, 48, of Kirkcaldy, said. “She was the captain of the East Fife team that got promoted from the Championship to SWPL2 three or four years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She's very competitive, has a really good attitude, she’s naturally talented, strong in the tackle, she’s a leader, has a lot of good ability on the ball and can read the game.

Pauline Harley encourgages her players from the touchline (Pics by Jim Bonellie)

“She’s a good athlete. She broke her nose in our first friendly but she’s all right now.

"Our player coach Kerry Dickson and myself have known Sam for a lot of years.”

Strollers Ladies, who during the season play league games on Sundays with home fixtures at Over Stenton Park, will next month start their second season in the SWFL, although they have switched to the East League this term having finished third in the North League last campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are the first senior competitive women’s team in Glenrothes for 20 years,” Harley said. “We finished third in the North league last year which was good for our first season.

Eddie and Pauline with new signing Sam Pattison

"The switch had to be made as we were travelling up to places like Huntly, Inverurie and Peterhead last season, it’s a long trek.

"There was a lot of money involved getting there, paying for minibuses.

"We’re obviously a charity at the Strollers community club but the girls pay their fees every month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we did it and we had a really good away record despite the fact that we were travelling so far.”

Glenrothes Strollers squad for the upcoming season