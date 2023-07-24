Women's football: Glenrothes Strollers squad boosted by Sam Pattison signing
The addition of Pattison could be interpreted as a significant statement of intent by Strollers – whose debut competitive season came in 2022-23 – ahead of the upcoming league campaign starting with a home game against Armadale Thistle on Sunday, August 13.
"Sam has a lot of experience," Strollers manager Pauline Harley, 48, of Kirkcaldy, said. “She was the captain of the East Fife team that got promoted from the Championship to SWPL2 three or four years ago.
"She's very competitive, has a really good attitude, she’s naturally talented, strong in the tackle, she’s a leader, has a lot of good ability on the ball and can read the game.
“She’s a good athlete. She broke her nose in our first friendly but she’s all right now.
"Our player coach Kerry Dickson and myself have known Sam for a lot of years.”
Strollers Ladies, who during the season play league games on Sundays with home fixtures at Over Stenton Park, will next month start their second season in the SWFL, although they have switched to the East League this term having finished third in the North League last campaign.
"We are the first senior competitive women’s team in Glenrothes for 20 years,” Harley said. “We finished third in the North league last year which was good for our first season.
"The switch had to be made as we were travelling up to places like Huntly, Inverurie and Peterhead last season, it’s a long trek.
"There was a lot of money involved getting there, paying for minibuses.
"We’re obviously a charity at the Strollers community club but the girls pay their fees every month.
"So we did it and we had a really good away record despite the fact that we were travelling so far.”
Strollers’ pre-season friendlies so far have seen them draw 3-3 at Drumchapel, lose 4-2 at Stenhousemuir, and beat Murieston 9-0 at home before winning 3-2 against Inverurie in last Sunday’s home game. This Sunday, Strollers play Dundee West at home, kick-off 2pm.