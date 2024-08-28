Wonder goal beats Kirkcaldy & Dysart at Crossgates Primrose

K & D's Jack Wilson is foiled at Crossgates Primrose (Pic Julie Russell)

A wonder goal for opponents Crossgates Primrose put Kirkcaldy & Dysart to the sword in their latest East of Scotland Football League first division match last Saturday.

After early Crossgates pressure, the unmarked James McAteer headed home from eight yards to give the home side the lead.

Jay Watson came close to equalising for K & D after 26 minutes when his curling shot went just wide of keeper Matty Rollo’s left hand post.

Man of the match Scott Hynd was causing the K & D defence a few problems with his robust style and went close on a few occasions.

The hosts had a good chance to double their lead after 39 minutes when a cross by Hynd found Craig Henderson free six yards out but he blasted wide.

Hynd then found himself in acres of space 25 yards out before striking a great shot high into Dion Gear’s postage stamp corner, giving the keeper no chance and doubling the Primrose lead right on half-time.

The YM’s Jack Wilson broke into the box but the ball bobbled before he could shoot and he laid it off to Finlay Shearer who cut inside but was well tackled by McAteer.

A triple K & D substitution by boss Conrad Courts saw the introduction of Scott Dunn, Kieran Dall and Logan King.

Their breakthrough came after 63 minutes when a stramash following a corner saw shots blocked before the ball fell to Kerr Honeyman, just on as a sub, who blasted home from three yards.

Kieran Dall had a great chance to pull his side level on 77 minutes when he blasted over from six yards.

Dall had another chance on 80 minutes when he cut in from the left but his shot went agonisingly wide.

K & D pressed until the end but they were unable to get a second goal and Crossgates defended well to see out the last few minutes and secure the three points.

The defeat left K & D 12th in the table with five points from five matches.

Next up for K & D is a return to cup action with a visit to the Alex Penman Park on Saturday from Edinburgh College in the Alex Jack Cup second round, with kick-off at 2.30pm.