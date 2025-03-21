'Work-rate is a non-negotiable': Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson on upsurge in Finlay Pollock's form

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson has emphasised the value of high work-rate from his players if they are to succeed in matches (Pic by Craig Brown/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson has taken plaudits for inspiring an upturn in the form of Finlay Pollock, who has excelled in recent matches – scoring five times – since the gaffer has employed him in a new wide striker role.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Robson, whose side are in William Hill Championship action at Partick Thistle tonight in a 7.45pm kick-off in a game vital for their hopes in securing a play-off spot, was modest when asked by Raith TV about the positive impact he’s had on the 20-year-old Hearts loanee who has just been selected for Scotland under-21s.

"First and foremost it’s not me,” Robson said. “It’s the kid himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you want to be any type of football player and be a success in any walk of life you have to put the miles in, you have to put the hard yards in.

"He’s done that, we’ve given him some really basic information that I think a lot of people miss these days.

"You can’t be over complicated in football or any other industry. If you go and watch the top coaches or players, they do the basics so well.

"And we just spoke to Finlay a lot about that. In the training sessions we’ve tried to show him things to do. Like for instance as a striker if you have your midfield player on the ball and there’s no pressure on him, make a forward run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Just go and there’s a fair chance he’s going to find you. Basic but that’s what the best do.

"I also said when I first came in that work-rate was a non negotiable. If you want to play in this team, you’re going to have to run and you’re going to have to press.

"And when you do that, he starts winning balls back, other things happen. It’s the same with Jamie Gullan, it’s the same with Dylan Easton.

"If the players start winning the ball back, things start opening up for them, the fans get excited. It’s hard work but if we want to be a success to play here, that’s what needs to happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win for Robson’s side – currently sixth with 37 points from 28 matches – at Firhill tonight would close them to within just four points of fourth-placed Thistle with a game in hand.

“I think we want to get as high up as we can,” he added. “It’s a difficult game, we understand that, we know that.

"We beat them here at home. The pitch is difficult, but it’s a game where I think if we perform the way that we have done over the last couple of games, we’re not an easy team to play against.

"We’ve got a lot of players that can hurt you in different areas.

"But we also understand that Partick Thistle are a team whose squad has been heavily invested in.

"They’ve got some good players. It is a challenge we are looking forward to.”