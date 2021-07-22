Iain Davidson applauds the fans at his testimonial match.

the veteran defender who left the club at the end of last season was visibly moved when he tried to address the thousand-strong crowd at Stark’s Park during the half time break against opponents Hibs.

He said his own reaction took him by surprise.

“It wasn't until I gave my speech at half time that I got really emotional and I didn't see that coming to be honest,” he says.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davidson challenges at a Raith corner.

“I couldn't finish what I wanted to say. I think it just sunk in that I was playing in a Raith Rovers strip for the very last time.

“It just hit home when I was saying thank you to all the fans.

“It's been 14 years over two spell. It's been a big part of my life and there have been many highs and lows.

“I've played a big part in the club's success. I think when I look back I'll think it wasn't too bad what I did for Raith.

Stark's Park - Kirkcaldy - Fife - Raith v Hibs - Iain Davidson is applauded on to the pitch - credit- Fife Photo Agency

“I think that all sunk in so I ended up getting quite emotional.”

Davidson was given a guard of honour as he was applauded on to the pitch with the mascot, his son Charlie (11), making it a real family affair.

“As well as Charlie my wife Lauren was there and her mum, my mum and my sister were too.

"It was nice to have them there. It would have been nice if they could have joined me and Charlie on the pitch too but we couldn't do that due to covid.

Stark's Park - Kirkcaldy - Fife - Raith v Hibs - Iain Davidson with his stepson - credit- Fife Photo Agency

“It was a sense of relied to get the match done but at the same time there was a little sense of frustration because there would have been three or four thousand at that game which would have been awesome, but I really enjoyed it.”

Davo, who is now playing for part-time Brechin City, says the best part of the evening was being able to give a final goodbye to the fans who have backed him during his 500+ games for Raith.

“It was nice to say farewell.

"I owe a hug thanks to the fans that turned out and I will be forever grateful to the fans who couldn't make it to the stadium but who tuned in and bought a virtual ticket.