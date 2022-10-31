'You must make the most of it' - Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray understands boost Sam Stanton has had at news he is to become a dad

Ex-Hibs midfielder Stanton, whose girlfriend Mhairi is expecting their first child together, has been in prolific goalscoring form this season - netting four goals - and Murray can relate to happiness in his player's family life translating to fine form on the pitch.

"I got a boost when I first discovered I was going to become a parent," Murray - who has boys Lewis (12) and Owen (8) told the Fife Free Press. "It's obviously a big moment for anybody regardless of profession.

"But I think for footballers it does give you a boost because it's a very short career as everybody knows.

"So you kind of realise that you mature a bit quicker and realise that your career's not going to go on forever.

"You've got to try and make the most of it.

"My oldest boy is now football daft. The younger one's not quite there yet."

Meanwhile, confirmation has been given of the date for Raith’s upcoming Scottish Cup third round home tie against Auchinleck Talbot.

The fixture will be played at Stark’s Park on Saturday, November 26 with a 3pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray’s Kirkcaldy outfit will be warm favourites to see off a Talbot side plying their trade in the West of Scotland League Premier Division.