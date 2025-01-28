'You should never blow a two-goal lead', says Thornton Hibs boss Craig Gilbert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four weeks since they’d last played an East of Scotland Football League first division fixture, Thornton Hibs’ return to league duties at home to Whitehill Welfare last Saturday could hardly have had a more dramatic start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading 2-0 inside the opening 13 minutes thanks to goals by Keir Allan and Garry Thomson, Craig Gilbert’s hosts were then dragged back to 2-2 when Welfare’s Ryan Hutchison netted direct from an inswinging corner before Jonathon Grotlin headed home the equaliser within a minute.

Despite Thornton then being handed a man advantage on 30 minutes when Welfare’s Hutchison was shown a straight red card for pushing Andrew Adam to the ground, the scoreline remained 2-2 with Hibs missing some decent scoring chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We made a really good start with two very good goals,” boss Gilbert told the Fife Free Press.

Craig Gilbert watched an eventful match on Thornton Hibs' return to league action

“But Whitehill’s first goal is one of those ones where you’re pulling your hair out. The keeper saves you one week but blunders the next.

"He’s made a mistake. But it’s a team game, it’s not an individual sport.

"Then within a minute they’ve scored another and it’s 2-2 after another mistake by our right-back. Their boy’s crossed it in, our keeper and centre-half have missed it and the boy’s headed it in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They then went down to ten men and for the whole second half we were on top. We were kind of pushing for a third goal and it wasn’t to be, so they were delighted to get a draw.

Keir Allan nets the opener for Thornton Hibs v Whitehill Welfare

"Two up at home you have to manage the game better. You should never draw or lose a game when you’re two up, ever.

"Probably the lack of playing for all those weeks and just not showing enough composure cost us.

"At least Stuart Drummond came back to play at centre-half in his first game in 20 weeks after injury, which is brilliant as we have really missed him. We still have four players out injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And Whitehill are a decent team by the way. They had won their previous five league games before playing us, so they were on a bit of form.”

This Saturday, Hibs – sixth with 25 points from 17 matches – make the short trip to take on Crossgates Primrose in the league in a 2pm kick-off.

When asked if he thinks his side can bridge the 10-point gap to third-placed Bo’ness Athletic and the final promotion spot over the remaining weeks, Gilbert added: “We still have the five teams above us to play, including Bo’ness twice.

"It’s hard games. We played Crossgates on Saturday who are above us and we play Newtongrange the week after who are above us.

"The only thing is that I’m getting injured players back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Reaching third place could be a tall order but you are always looking ahead trying to catch the teams above.

"Considering the high amount of injuries we’ve had this season, we’re in a remarkable position.

"We’ve still got a chance but I wouldn’t hold your breath. All I’m looking to do is consolidate and stay in the league.

"If we finish in the top half of the table we’ll be happy with that.”