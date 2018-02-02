You were exceptional and deserve all the praise

Tayport manager Charlie King lavished praise on his side following their deserved 2-1 win at fellow promotion chasers Dunbar on Saturday.

The game was a test of ‘Port’s mettle, with the hosts knowing a win would see them leapfrog them in the East Premier League.

But goals from Gary Sutherland and Alan Tulleth brought all three points back to the Canniepairt.

King said: “I want to say that the players, to a man, were fantastic.

“Sometimes, as a manager, you have moments that make you proud, when players carry out almost to the letter what you have asked of them and they really produce the goods.

“They weathered the storm incredibly well after losing the goal early in the second half and got on with a very professional performance.”

Tayport will now aim to take that level of performance into the weekend when they take on Brechin Vics in the second round of the GA Engineering Cup.

The Canniepairt outfit dominated this inter-regional competition, in its different guises, during the 1990s and early 2000s, and have again begun to make their mark in recent years; winners in 2015 and runners-up in 2017.

Kick off at the Canniepairt is 2pm.