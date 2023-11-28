After a flare thrown at Friday’s 3-0 Scottish Cup third round win at Dunfermline Athletic struck a group of their own supporters, Raith Rovers have urged fans not to bring pyrotechnics to matches.

A board statement read: “Friday night was an unforgettable evening, recording our biggest away win versus Dunfermline since 1938 and securing our place in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup. Unfortunately, pyrotechnics were thrown onto the playing surface and within the stand on several occasions.

"One flare in particular struck a group of our own supporters, fortunately causing no injuries but damaging their clothing. As the new board of directors, we are committed to establishing a brand that all the players, staff and supporters can identify with.

“This has yielded incredibly positive results so far, on and off the pitch. The club has been on a consistent upward trajectory, especially attracting new supporters.

“However, the use of flares on Friday was a setback for us. It not only spoils the matchday experience for some fans, but it also exposes us to potential sanctions.

“Supporters are strongly advised not to bring pyrotechnics to Raith Rovers matches, both at home and away. Failure to comply with this request will result in supporters being banned from attending future matches. Let’s work together to ensure that everyone enjoys the matchday experience in a safe environment.”