Gordon Dalziel speaking at last Sunday's 30th anniversary lunch at Dean Park Hotel, commemorating the 1994 Scottish League Cup win (Pic Alan Dalziel)

Legendary Raith Rovers star Gordon Dalziel – captain of the side which famously won the Scottish League Cup 30 years ago – has revealed he couldn’t bear to watch the nerve-shredding penalty shoot-out at Ibrox Stadium which Raith won 6-5 when keeper Scott Thomson dived to his right to save from Celtic skipper Paul McStay.

"I never watched the penalties as I was too nervous,” Dalziel, 62, told the Fife Free Press. “I stood in the tunnel and bounced off from the supporters’ reaction right across from me. We only had 10,000 fans in the one stand but from the tunnel you looked right across at them.

"So I knew if we’d scored because I could see the supporters celebrating.

“It was the most nervous I’d felt during my career because we’d come so far and we didn’t want to let it go.

"I didn’t want any of those boys to be the guy that missed a penalty that they would probably think back for all their career on being a great missed opportunity.

"Thankfully none of them did miss, they were brilliant. I have watched the penalties back but I never watched the game back.

"I didn’t know who took the penalties at the time. But I knew we were first up and I always remember that watching the crowd I could tell if Celtic scored or we scored.

"I was deep into the tunnel so I don’t know if I can remember seeing McStay walk by. But I knew it was Celtic up next and when I saw our supporters, I ran out and then I saw Jimmy (manager Jimmy Nicholl) running on the park, I knew we had achieved what we set out to achieve.

"The celebrations were brilliant after it and it’s something that I don’t think will ever be repeated if I’m honest.”

Having earlier taken the lead through Stevie Crawford, first division Raith then trailed 2-1 with just six minutes left after Celtic goals by Andy Walker and Charlie Nicholas.

But Dalziel forced extra-time with a sensational 86th-minute equaliser, when he reacted quickest to head home after Hoops keeper Gordon Marshall had fumbled Jason Dair’s shot.

Dalziel, who was later substituted in extra-time due to the effects of a calf injury, said: “I’m not trying to be big headed here in any sense. But I think a younger player wouldn’t have scored that goal.

"I think because of the years and years that I worked under managers that were so strict on you, Jock Wallace, John Greig, Billy McNeill and all these guys I played under.

"At training with them, if you didn’t follow everything up you were in trouble. And I think that was installed in me.

"And maybe that’s why I scored the amount of goals I did.

"I always believed that a chance wasn’t gone until a goalkeeper had the ball in his hands.

"When I saw Jason cutting in on his left foot I thought well: ‘Hit the target’. First and foremost I was waiting for it maybe to be a wonder goal into the top corner.

"I saw Marshall going down for it and the years of practice and instinct was still there. I thought: ‘I have nothing to lose here’.

"Unfortunately for Gordon he spilled it, but fortunately for us I was there to put it in the back of the net.

"I think I was the only one that reacted to it.

"It was just what you would call a striker’s instinct. And as I say, in my day I was brought up with discipline where you had to follow everything and at Rangers it was unbelievable.

"Every day at training it was crossing, finishing and shooting. And if you switched off you were in for a rollocking.”

Dalziel revealed his exit from the stadium on final day was delayed as he underwent a post match drugs test.

He said: “I nearly missed the team bus because I was doing this test and I couldn’t pass urine. Me and Charlie Nicholas got picked out.

"And I remember the police coming in and saying: “Somebody will need to wait with him and take him up to Kirkcaldy in a car. We need to get the team bus out of here.

"By pure luck, as the bus was just closing its doors, I got out and got on the bus because I thought: ‘I’m 32 and I’m never going to get this opportunity again’.

"By that time all the Rangers supporters had been hanging out their windows as they became Raith Rovers fans that day.

"Even to this day, the amount of Rangers fans that come up to me and say: ‘You gave me the best day of my life’ is incredible.”