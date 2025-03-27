'Young loan signings from senior clubs are so vital', says St Andrews United manager Greg Shields

St Andrews United manager Greg Shields (Pic by Ben Kearney)

After another man-of-the-match display at centre-back by 17-year-old Dunfermline Athletic loanee John Tod in St Andrews United’s 1-1 East of Scotland Football League Premier Division draw at third-placed Jeanfield Swifts last Saturday, Saints boss Greg Shields has outlined the huge importance he places on signing kids from senior sides with a view to making them better by the time they return to their parent clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shields, speaking after Lewis Craik’s 30th-minute equaliser earned United a point after Chris Dodds’ 22nd-minute opener for Jeanfield in Perth, stressed his team were unlucky not to win as Lewis Payne had a 56th-minute penalty saved after being fouled in the box.

“I was delighted with the performance,” said ex-Rangers star Shields, 48. “I thought we were very good last weekend and really unfortunate not to take away the three points with the missed penalty and a few other chances where their keeper had a couple of good saves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think John Tod has a great future. I know the family really well, obviously playing with his dad previously at Dunfermline.

"He’s been a stand out for the majority of the season. I think he’s probably had a handful of bad games since I came in but he wants to learn, he gets better every week and when he doesn’t perform well or misses an opportunity he gets a bit upset with himself.

"That’s only natural at that stage to understand how emotional football can be. But he’s a good kid, he’s come from a good stock.

"I had Andrew, his older brother, at Dunfermline (where Shields was head of academy) as well. I know how good a player he is and John’s obviously a good one as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"John’s been excellent. He’s performing better week in, week out.

"And he’s thriving. I think St Andrews has been a fantastic move for him.

"I don’t think he would get exposure like this playing at Dunfermline by playing reserve football so I think it’s been very beneficial.

"Players that come here to St Andrews from senior clubs, I’m here to make them better for their senior clubs. That’s the priority, I’m not going to make them better for St Andrews, to build relationships, to grow them, to hopefully get players in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve done the same with Dundee by signing Lewis Lorimer and now Finlay Allan and David Cabrelli.

"We’ve got Kyle Thomson from St Johnstone and Freddie Rowe from Dunfermline too, so it’s looking around and seeing what players are available and if clubs want to put their trust in you by giving players opportunities.

"I do that so it’s up to the players. It’s a good club here, I’m used to coaching the younger players, I know what it’s about coming through at Dunfermline and being part of that programme.

"I understand from Scott Robertson’s point of view at Dundee and Alex Clelland at St Johnstone how important it is that players come out and do really well.

"I can wear two hats with that one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s another Tod as well, little Charlie Tod. I would probably get a row from his mum and dad if I didn’t give him a mention!

“He’s a lot younger, he’s 13 or 14 the wee man. He’s one to look out for in the future too.

Saints, 11th with 28 points from 24 matches, are in League Cup second round action at Harthill Royal this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.

Shields said he expects to rotate his starting 11 for this match.