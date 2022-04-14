Young still has Raith hopes at heart

Greig Young (picture by Jim Foy)

The 18-year-old left back had been waiting patiently for his first opportunity to begin a game for the Lang Toun side – and was delighted when gaffer John McGlynn gave it to him on Saturday as Greenock Morton came to town.

But, thinking about the team rather than himself, the youngster said it was frustrating they could not get a win.

Nevertheless, Young said faith remained strong among the squad regarding a berth in the promotion play-offs. Rovers are six points adrift of fourth-placed Partick Thistle with three games left – but every Stark’s Park player believed they could do it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Saturday’s was a game where we probably had a lot of chances to win it,” said Young. They had that one attack and then, in the second half, they scored it and we've not managed to score ours. It just feels like that's what's been happening recently.”

There was, however, a confident mood in the dressing room, he added.

“There's always a chance it could go to the last day of the season and the boys in there well believe we are a very good football team and we can do it. It’s just about keeping together and working hard, doing things behind the scenes and focusing on the next game.”

Rovers certainly had not been guilty of a bad performance against Dougie Imrie’s side and Young said he felt Raith could have gone in at the interval two goals up. “I felt we had a couple of good chances to get a wee lead there and, from there, the boys would get their confidence up and keep going from that. But it just didn't stick for us on the day.”

Rovers would just keep focused, he said, aware there was no margin for error now. “We know what we’ve got to do and that is win,” he said. “That is what we want to do. Every boy in that changing room just wants to win but it’s just not happened for us there.”