Former Dunfermline Carnegie hockey player in Scotland squad for Wales

A number of recent additions to Scotland's senior women's hockey squad will be tested this weekend in a triple-header against Wales as the build-up to the EuroHockey qualifiers in Glasgow from August 22 to 25 gathers momentum.Nine members of The University of Edinburgh squad are included in the 21-strong travelling party which also features Millie Steiger (Clydesdale Western) as captain and German-based Eve Pearson, formerly of Dunfermline Carnegie, as vice-captain. The average age of the squad is 20 and Chris Duncan, Scotland's head coach, said that after positive performances against Spain in February it is good to have another chance to test the development of the squad in a competitive situation. Edinburgh-based Duncan added: "The past six months have seen a number of new players join the senior programme and many of those will have the opportunity to represent Scotland against Wales this weekend.“Whilst our principle goal this year is winning the European qualifier to return to the EuroHockey Championships in 2025, there is also the balance of developing Scotland long-term."These fixtures give an opportunity for many of our younger players to be tested under the pressure of a senior international challenge for the first time."We believe in this group and they have earned this opportunity over the past few months.”The matches are in Cardiff at Sport Wales National Centre and are on Saturday, March 30 (17.00), Sunday, March 31 (14,00) and Monday, April 1 (10am).Scotland: Anna McWilliams (Uddingston Hockey Club), Ava Findlay, Connie Roxburgh, Katie Swanson, Lunjika Nyirenda, Neave Halliday, Ruth Blaikie, Sophie Anderson, Sophie Hinds, Zara Kennedy (The University of Edinburgh), Ava Wadsworth, Katherine Birch, Maddie Boyes (Durham University). Bronwyn Shields, Millie Steiger (captain) (Clydesdale Western), Ellie Mackenzie, Mhairi Low (Loughborough University), Eve Pearson (vice-captain, Grossflottbeker THGC, Germany), Frances Lonergan (Western Wildcats), Jessica Buchanan (Exeter University), Rebecca Birch (Ben Rhydding HC)