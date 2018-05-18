Former Howe siblings will star together for Scots

Brothers George and Peter Horne will pair up as part of a 33-man Scotland squad for a summer tour to Canada, USA and Argentina next month.

Uncapped George, who was given a taste of life as part of the squad when he was called up during the Six Nations, is steadily forcing his way into head coach Gregor Townsend’s thoughts.

Brother Peter, of course, is a staple in the starting side, boasting 33 caps.

Both are former Bell Baxter pupils and learned their trade with the Howe of Fife.

For Glasgow Warriors’ half-back George, the call up gives him a real chance of earning his first cap in the navy blue.

He’s one of six uncapped players in Townsend’s squad.

The Scotland head coach said: “There are twin goals for this tour - the first is to build on the work we’ve done so far this season and finish with improved performances.

“We also have the Rugby World Cup in our thoughts, as this will be our last tour before we leave for Japan next year.

“Touring and staying together for four weeks and experiencing different environments will be very informative - seeing how players get on with each other, how much they improve and how they rise to each challenge we face on tour.”

The tour starts on June 9.