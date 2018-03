Forret Curling Club were on cloud nine after coming our on top on the rink recently.

At the annual bonspiel for the Falkland Kettle, Forret drew Glenrothes.

Good curling from Katie Duncan, Craig Lindsay, Linda Mould and Peter Lang earned plus 13 in the shots up format and first place in the overall competition.

The handsome trophy was awarded to Forret for only the fourth time since it was first presented in 1888.