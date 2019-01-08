Forret take the title at New Year Bonspeil

Forret welcomed 2019 by hosting a New Year Bonspeil at Kinross. Rinks from Pitlessie, Cupar,

Crawford Priory and Newport provided the opposition and the four matches proceeded on a shots up basis. At the end of play Forret had won two games and lost two but with a greater overall shots difference. Club president Peter Lang presented the Otago Trophy to the highest up rink of Katie Duncan, Ken Duncan, Renwick Cowan and Craig Lindsay.

The annual club points competition awards a score to individuals for successfully completing various curling disciplines.

The trophy went to Craig Lindsay, only two points ahead of Graham Lindsay in second place.

The ladies medal went to Pat Hughes.