Fundraiser at Bayview Stadium nets cash boost for Macmillan Cancer

Macmillan Cancer Support were the clear winners from the size of the charity cheque recently handed over by the club to Michelle Campbell, local area fundraising mamanger for the cancer charity.

The £500 raised came as a result of the Locality Hub Bayview Stadium hosting an evening with Inverkeithing Community Big Band to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Accompanying the band, who rattled out the music of Count Basie, were vocalists Tom Marshall and Lesley Gudgeon.

Michelle commented: “We are very grateful to the club for the generosity in helping with our vital work.”

You may also be interested in:

Fife teacher lets pupils watch Shrek porn in class

Happy Mondays announce Fife gig date

New lingerie shops opens in Kirkcaldy