Further praise for Europe’s Phoenix Cup winners

North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins met with Springfield’s Jim Gales, who captained the victorious European side against America in disabled golf’s equivalent of the Ryder Cup.

The team beat the USA 13.5 to 10.5 to lift the Phoenix Cup in October. The match play competition was played over three days at the Long Marsh course and dedicated to Scotland’s Billy Cairns who died shortly before the contest.

Mr Gethins, who is a founding member of the Parliamentary golf group, put down a motion in Parliament in recognition of the achievement.