Gavin sets up a table tennis date on Sky Sports TV

There was plenty of north east Fife interest when the finals of the Scottish Ping Pong Championships took place in Ward Road Gym, Dundee.

At the finals 31 players from all over Scotland competed for the Ronnie Turnbull Quaich.

The morning session saw the players play in groups with the top two qualifying for the last 16.

The third and fourth place players entered a play-off with the winners going through to the knock out.

Two St Andrews players, Dave Beveridge and Howard Lee, both qualified from their groups into the play offs.

Howard bowed out after losing an exciting three set match 15-8, 14-15, 15-11.

Dave won his play-off with stylish play reaching the last 16 where the Goliath that is Scottish number one Gavin Rumgay lay in wait. Dave seemed delighted by the prospect and played well, however Gavin was on top form winning in straight sets thwarting the potential giant killer.

At the semi-final stage Dundee University medical student John Hannah met defending champion, Gavin who is ranked in the top 10 in the world. John didn’t appear fazed by Gavin’s status, playing some superb Ping Pong before losing 15-14 in the second set. In the second semi-final ex-Local player Ian Johnston, the Scottish number two and fresh from finishing in the top eight at the European Qualifier, proved too strong for Murrayfield’s Gordon Muir by winning 15-8, 15-8.

John and Gordon played an excellent third-fourth play-off with John losing 15-14 in the third set.

The final was won by Gavin with set scores of 15-10, 15-14 and 15-11. Both Gavin and Ian played in the Dundee TT league as juniors and young adults, and it was terrific to see them playing such a high quality match.

Even better, Gavin and Ian now have coveted qualification spots at the World Championships of Ping Pong (WCPP) in January 2019 at Alexandra Palace in London. The WCPP, with the top 64 players worldwide, is organised by Matchroom and will be aired live on Sky Sports.

The organisers have thanked everyone who made the event run smoothly, including officials and players.