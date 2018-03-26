Glenrothes 2-2 Musselburgh Ath

Glenrothes fought back from two goals down to claim a share of the spoils against Premier League runaway leaders Musselburgh.

The visitors spurned a good chance to break the deadlock after ten minutes. Stephen McDonald rounded the keeper but as he hesitated when he had the opportunity to shoot, allowing the defence to get bodies back, McDonald unselfishly squared for King but his effort was charged down

At the other end, the hosts had penalty claims waved away by the referee before the league leaders opened the scoring on 33 minutes. The Glenrothes defence failed to clear their lines allowing McDonald to steal possession, he slipped in King who fizzed a powerful first-time effort in at the near post.

The visitors nearly doubled their lead minutes later. King was through on goal and tried to squeeze the ball past the goalkeeper but he saved well with his feet.

After saving well from King again, the Glenrothes shot-stopper could do little about the second goal when it arrived shortly after the break.

A long ball was hoisted forward into the channel, Jed Davie scampered across to collect it, he beat his man before driving into the box, he fired the ball across the goal and it deflected off the Glens No.2 and into the back of the net.

It looked like Musselburgh were in a commanding position but credit to Glens they produced a remarkable fightback to salvage a point from an unlikely position.

They halved the deficit midway through the second half when Glens’ Lee Celentano bundled home from a corner.

That galvanised the hosts and they grabbed a deserved equaliser with just 15 minutes remaining. Musselburgh had only cleared the ball to the full-back, Glens worked their way down the left, the ball fell to Conor Schiavone who squeezed a shot into the top corner.