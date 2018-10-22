Glenrothes 57-35 Grangemouth

Saturday’s two games at Carleton Park couldn’t have been more different with one boasting 13 tries and 92 points, and the other ending up with a no-score draw.

The 1st XV faced Grangemouth hoping to repeat last week’s bonus point win. Cammy Goodall opened the scoring with a fine individual effort after intercepting a Grangemouth pass. Kain Duguid converted.

Glenrothes doubled their lead when Gray picked up the loose ball and ran in to score and it was 14-0 after Duguid converted. Gemmell responded for Grangemouth after good wing play by Kyle Forsyth to get the visitors’ first try and Skelton added the extra two.

Dean crashed over from close range and Duguid produced another successful kick to restore Glenrothes’ 14-point lead, before Delorey dived over in the corner to get the bonus point try after a driving maul. Duguid showed his kicking expertise to add two more points.

Skelton brought Grangemouth back into it when a loose Ross Hutchison ball was intercepted. Skelton evaded a handful of tackles to score before converting his own try.

Bryce scored the Reds fifth try, and their best yet, as the ball was zipped across the park from Emerson to Delorey to Duguid to Dean and to Goodall. He drew the last defender before freeing Bryce to score. Duguid converted.

Grangemouth made it 35-21 at the break as Gemmell scored his second try of the match and Skelton converted the kick.

Both sides were reduced to 14 men in the second half when visiting back Jordan Sloan saw red for over aggression in attempting to free the ball. Glenrothes’ Docherty was also given a yellow for his reaction to Sloan’s robust rucking.

Grangemouth’s Stewart Allan capitalised on the extra space to score behind the posts before Skelton brought the visitors to within seven points.

Goodall joined Docherty pitchside after being yellow carded for a high tackle. Duguid calmed the Glens nerves with a penalty from the 10m line, stretching the lead beyond a converted try.

Callum Kennedy extended the margin with a trademark jinking run from 30m out and Gray slotted the conversion. Gray brought up the half century before converting his own try.

Timmy Kennedy had joined his twin brother on the pitch in time to score the Reds final try. Graeme McNiff crashed over from close range for Grangemouth and Skelton’s fifth conversion heralded the final whistle.