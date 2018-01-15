Glenrothes 77-5 Harris: Thumping win for Reds

Glenrothes 1st XV had not played since early December and were itching to get into action against Harris who came within a whisker of defeating the Reds in September. The Glens got off to a steady start with two penalties from Kain Duguid giving them an early lead.

A third penalty awarded by referee Stephen Greenhill looked to offer a further three points but instead Glenrothes opted for a scrum which proved to be an astute move as Chris Docherty dived over in the corner. Duguid’s conversion attempt was short.

Cammy Goodall scored the Glens second try when he sprinted down the wing and behind the posts to allow Duguid to post another successful kick.

Docherty grabbed his second try as he forced his way over the line with three Harris players hanging on to him. Duguid converted. The bonus point try arrived shortly after through Duguid, who converted his fifth kick of the half. There was time for one more try before half-time and Docherty scored it to complete his hat-trick before the break. Duguid’s conversion made the half-time score 39-0.

Goodall opened the scoring in the second half running through full back Duncan Milne to touch down to the left of the posts. Duguid converted. From the restart Harris tried to run the ball out and reached the half way line before Duguid intercepted a wayward pass and ran in untouched to bring up the half century before adding the conversion.

Full back Ryan Venters added Glens eighth try outpacing the defence which Duguid again converted.

The visitors persevered with their left wing attacks and despite some strong defending by the Glens they created space for winger Michael McDonald to touch down in the corner. The conversion attempt was unsuccessful but the scoring was not over.

Gavin Emerson rose high to win clean line out ball and the forwards rumbled over the line with captain Ross Hutchison emerging with the ball to claim the try. With Duguid off, Venters conversion attempt missed.

Harris attempted to stem the pressure but a knock-on was pounced on by Hutchison. The ball was tidied up by the Glens pack and passed out to Docherty who hurdled a tackler before side-stepping his way to the line to add to his first half hat-trick.

Ross Anderson converted Docherty’s try. Hutchison scored the final points of the afternoon as he forced his way over in the right corner. Anderson was unable to convert from close to the touchline.