Glenrothes 83-5 Banff

Glenrothes hoped to bounce back from last weekend’s single point defeat to Caithness, who won the league on Saturday, and they did so in style winning 83-5.

Cammy Goodall finished off the first real attack, running in from the opposition 10m line to touch down behind the posts. before Rhys Bryce added a second.

Scott Morrison produced a strong run from the 22m line to grab the Reds’ third try and Venters added two.

Banff were already looking a little ragged and scrum half Derek Mitchell ran from halfway and wriggled free of challenges to score the bonus point try and give Venters another conversion.

Bryce got his second try as Banff simply could not live with his pace. Venters converted and Ross Anderson added another as Reds made it 42-0 at the break.

It was more of the same in the second half with Gavin Emerson picking up at the base of a 5m scrum and crashing over the line. Venters converted.

Man of the match, Bryce completed a well taken hat-trick with a straightforward run in from the 22m line.

A defender forced Bryce wide and then flopped on the Glens man after he scored.

Venters conversion attempt missed and Bryce’s reaction to the flop resulted in a penalty being awarded to Banff at the restart.

Replacement hooker Duncan Robertson scored his first try for the 1st XV when he was the man in possession as the pack ran a maul over the goal line near the left corner flag. The conversion attempt missed.

Mitchell was the second player to grab a hat-trick with the next two Reds’ tries. Firstly he was in support as Emerson was stopped on a gallop to the line.

His third try was a gain the result of good backing up when Duguid when he was cut down short of the line by the last defender. Duguid converted both of Mitchell’s tries.

Between Mitchell’s tries, Banff grabbed a consolation score. Calum Calderwood was the second Glens player to record his first Glenrothes try.

Calderwood showed good strength to power over the for the Reds 12th try. Anderson became the third conversion taker for Glenrothes but was unsuccessful.

The game closed with Emerson’s powering through the defence to touch down near the corner. Kyle McIntosh’s conversion came back off the upright to leave the final score 83-5.