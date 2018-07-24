Glenrothes can be top team in Fife, insists Campbell

Glenrothes Juniors boss Willie Campbell has challenged his men to be the top team in Fife in next season’s East Superleague.

Glens, Thornton Hibs and Kennoway Star Hearts are all the sides vying for local supremacy in the top flight after the revamp of the juniors in the east.

The league has been reduced to 12 with some of the bigger names from the juniors leaving to join the seniors.

Campbell believes his side have what it takes to come out on top ahead of their rivals.

He told the Gazette: “It’s a fresh opportunity for clubs like us.

“It’s maybe not the Superleague in terms of quality of the last few years, but it is exciting.

“It’s almost wide open in terms of who could win it.

“I don’t think there will be a big gulf in class and it will be interesting for an outsider. If you do not turn up you get beat it is simple as that.

“It will be difficult but we will still go into every game trying to win and being very competitive.

“We will be going about our business without putting too much emphasis on targets for the season.

“We want to build a winning mentality.

“It’s good to have the derby games whether you are a player or manager it is always something you enjoy.

“You want to get the better of teams around you – that’s the benchmark to be the best team in Fife.

“Taking nothing away from Thornton Hibs they have done well but I think we beat them comfortably last season.”

Glens’ friendly with Johnstone Burgh last weekend was cancelled due to a number of call-offs but Campbell says the club are where they would hope they would be at this stage of pre-season.

He said: “We had six or seven off on holiday and another three or four injured so we didn’t really think it was a worthwhile exercise.

“I think we are in not a bad place but through injuries and holidays the numbers have been a bit small at times but that should clear up this week.”

Campbell has brought in former Hill of Beath attacker Lea Schiavone and is still hopeful of bolstering his defensive line ahead of their new season kicking off on August 4 against Downfield.

He said: “Lea is very talented and he can play in two or three positions, wide or as a number 10.

“He has lots of pace and a good delivery, our final ball sometimes let us down last year so he’ll help us with that. He is a fit lad and has a great attitude.

“We have a severe lack of depth in defence so we are looking to strengthen in that area.”