Glenrothes dance school scoops two top awards

By sarah hendry
Contributor
Published 25th Nov 2024, 15:49 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 15:52 BST

Two dancers from the Sarah Hendry school of Highland Dance based in Glenrothes were jumping for joy when they won both the Juvenile & Senior Scholarship and Choreography Awards at the SDTA UK & European Scholarship event.

Serena Bianconcini (14) from Glenrothes won the Senior Scholarship and Sophie Sinclair (12) from Kirkcaldy winning the Juvenile Scholarship. This is an amazing achievement for their dance school.

Both Serena and Sophie train three nights a week at the Sarah Hendry School of dance. Sarah was delighted with the girls who danced in large, talented sections. They both work very hard and are a real credit to their dance school.

