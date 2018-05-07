Glenrothes gains brand new indoor football facility

Fife’s first indoor football training facility has opened its doors and is now welcoming customers.



The Fife Council and sportscotland funded facility at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre will be managed by Fife Sports and Leisure Trust – the region’s leading sports and leisure service provider.

The indoor training facility, built next to the existing outdoor synthetic turf pitches and athletics track, will be available for casual bookings as well as becoming an important asset for Fife Football Performance Academy, Fife Elite Football Academy, grassroots football programmes and clubs.

Cllr Judy Hamilton, Convener of the Council’s Community & Housing Services Committee said: "We are committed to increasing opportunities for people to take part in sport and physical activity and this training facility will help us to offer a stronger pathway for Fife’s footballers. It will also be an important contributor to the work being done to help challenge the health inequalities we face. A great example of this is the recent increase in female and disability members to Fife Football Performance Academy. This is exactly the sort of results we want to see more of.”

Cllr Fiona Grant, Convener of the Glenrothes Area Committee added: “Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre is very popular and it’s encouraging to see it expand and be able to offer the region’s first dedicated indoor football facility. The groups who have tried it out so far have been very impressed and I’m sure it will quickly become a valuable asset for our football and rugby communities across Fife.”

Ed Watson, chief executive of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “The indoor football training centre will be a great addition to the wide range of facilities available at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre, and, will hopefully provide access to training opportunities for people across Fife.

“The trust is committed to offering affordable access to sports and leisure opportunities which allow more people more often to enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of getting active and we look forward to welcoming customers of all ages and abilities to this fantastic facility.”

An official opening event will be held later this summer.