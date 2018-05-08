Glenrothes Juniors to mark special anniversary

Glenrothes Juniors will celebrate one of the finest moments in the club’s history.

On Friday it will be the 50th anniversary of when they were Scottish Junior Cup finalists – only four years after they were established.

The club are organising a clash against their opponents Johnstone Burgh to mark the occasion and are inviting the 68’ side to join them.

A last-gasp goal from Andy Campbell in front of nearly 30,000 earned Glens a draw and forced a replay after John Goldie had equalised.

The former striker, from Markinch, (72) said: “I’ll always remember Campbell scoring seconds before the final whistle and ending up in the back of the net. John Forsyth was inspirational, Jimmy Nairn was a rock at the back and Campbell was priceless for his goals. It was a very good side.”

An excerpt from the Gazette at the time said: “The team’s performance in reaching the final and their display at Hampden has evidently caught the imagination of the townspeople who turned out in force to welcome the Hampden heroes.

"Throughout the town, thousands of people were watching for the arrival of the team bus, many of them obviously not football fans but all caught up in the wave of emotion which swept the town.”

A 4-1 win over Larkhall Thistle in the semi-final at East End Park unlocked the chance of silverware against Johnstone. The Johnstone men led 2-1 after a “doubtful” penalty award, according to the Gazette, and the ribbons were being put on the Cup before Glens equalised.

The replay ended in Cup heartache as they were beaten 4-3 in extra time but it began a successful era for the club which lifted the Scottish Cup in 1975 led by Forsyth.

The anniversary is tinged with sadness though after right-winger Tommy Quinn’s recent passing.

Jim Aitken, the club’s vice-chairman, said: “We’ve agreed to send our current team through to play their current team to mark the occasion. Any original team players would be more than welcome to join us on the day.”

Team that day: Aird, Budd, Goodall, Forsyth, Nairn, Campbell, Quinn, Johnstone, Goldie, Wood, Ross, Sub: Martin.