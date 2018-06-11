Glenrothes Strollers youngsters enjoy treble success

Glenrothes Strollers U16s clinched a stunning treble success after defeating Dryburgh Athletic 3-1 in the East Region final.

Goals from Bailey Thomson, Dylan Blyth and Kieron Bowie sealed the Cup for Stollers who also emphatically won the league winning 21 games out of 22 and lifted the League Cup, scoring 25 goals and conceding none in the process.

It capped off a remarkable season for the Glenrothes outfit and former Raith Rovers defender and Strollers coach Paul Browne paid tribute to the boys’ efforts this season.

He said: “Over the last three or four seasons the boys have really improved and you could sense that maybe something special was happening this year.

“Fifteen boys turned up for training every week and that is hard to do at our level as there is other things they might want to do – they have been committed all year.

"The success is down to how hard the boys are working.

“They knew if they didn’t perform they wouldn’t be playing so they were competition for each other and drove each other on.

"We said to the boys to enjoy this because you never know where your next trophy in football will come from."

Of the five competitions Strollers entered, they won three with their only disappointments coming in the Scottish Cup and Fife League Cup. Browne reckons those setbacks drove the players on.

“We were 10 seconds away from winning and going through to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, that was probably our biggest disappointment.

“You could see they were hurting in the dressing room after that and they had a blip in the other Cup too which we should have won.

"I think that spurred them on. It’s been a great season for the boys, you are proud of the fact that there are players from Glenrothes enjoying this success.

“Last season the under 19s won the treble as well. I’m very proud of the club and there is a lot of things happening, it is definitely going places. Three or four boys are attracting attention from senior clubs and are training with the Fife academy.

“Hopefully they do the treble again next season and go further in the Cups but it is a big ask.”