Glenrothes teenager wins No Limits boccia tournament

Tyler McLelland returned from the No Limits boccia tournament in Bathgate with his first boccia winners’ salver.

The young Auchmuty HS pupil improves with every competition and this victory was the most important occasion in his journey to date. Tyler is coached by mum Emma and understandably there is considerable delight in the McLelland household at this significant tournament result.

There were high hopes within Team McLelland that he might produce the his best form at the No Limits event. Tyler won all three games in his qualifying pool. In the section of three to determine the medalists, all three players won one game and lost one game. On the shots count back Tyler came out on top and lifted the top prize.

Coach and player were pleased but are fully aware there is still much room for improvement. The Disability Sport Fife teenager has access to a boccia court at the Michael Woods Sports & Leisure Centre, Glenrothes courtesy of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust.