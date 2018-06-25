Glenrothes, Thornton Hibs and Kennoway Star Hearts in East Superleague 2018-19

All three teams in the Glenrothes area will be playing in next season’s East Superleague after seismic change in the juniors.



A number of heavyweight sides such as Bonnyrigg Rose, Linlithgow Rose, Bo’ness United and Penicuik departed the Superleague to join the East of Scotland League in time for the start of next season.

In total 25 junior clubs opted to move to the senior pyramid with the hope of one day reaching the SPFL.

The east region membership in turn has dropped from 60 to 36 clubs and it has opened up opportunities for other clubs to fill the void left.

Kennoway Star Hearts retain their Superleague status for next season despite finishing in the relegation zone, while Thornton Hibs and Glenrothes Juniors have been promoted from the Premier League to the Superleague.

The league set up will now consist of two 12-team north and south sections feeding into a 12-team Superleague.

Superleague 2018-19: Broughty Athletic, Carnoustie Panmure, Downfield, Fauldhouse United, Forfar West End, Glenrothes, Kennoway, Kirriemuir Thistle, Lochee United, Tayport, Thornton and Whitburn.