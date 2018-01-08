Glens bring in new year with a resounding win over Stobswell

Stobswell 5-62 Glenrothes: 2nd team score ten tries in rout

The Glens ran in ten tries with David McIvor and Ross Anderson scoring twice. McIvor broke the deadlock after Gavin Emerson picked up at the back of a scrum. He passed out to his fellow loose forward to dive over in the left corner. Kain Duguid’s conversion attempt missed narrowly.

Try two also came from a scrum won against the head. Emerson again picked up at the base and passed out to Derek Mitchell, playing on the right wing. He stepped inside his opposite number before passing to the supporting Chris Docherty who scored comfortably to the right of the uprights. Duguid converted.

Ross Anderson supplied the final pass for Rhys Bryce to score in the left corner for the third. Duguid’s conversion attempt was good. C J May added a fourth to seal the bonus point try, latching on to Duguid’s kick through. Emerson added a fifth before the break outpacing the defence to bring the score to 29-0 at half-time.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first with Glenrothes on top in every aspect of the game. Anderson scored the first try of the half as he finished off a good period of play. Duguid converted. Glens went straight back upfield from the restart with strong runs from Daryl Warrender and James Cowan to the fore.

The ball came to McIvor whose powerful burst took him over the line for his second try and Glenrothes’ seventh. Duguid again converted.

Dan Gibson and Derek Mitchell had swapped positions at half time with the latter moving from the wing to scrum half. It was a typical, sniping scrum-half break that allowed Mitchell to score the Reds next try from a breakdown after Bryce was tackled in the shadow of the posts. Duguid’s conversion was successful.

Anderson was complaining of cramp as he walked back after Mitchell’s try but this did not prevent him scoring the Reds ninth try when he joined the line to finish off another good passing movement in the right corner following a Glenrothes line out 5m from the left corner flag. Duguid’s conversion attempt flew across the face of the posts.

Morrison brushed off a couple of defenders as he claimed the visitors’ final try of the afternoon. Duguid slotted his sixth conversion.

Stobswell had been outplayed throughout the game but never allowed their heads to drop.

They picked up a consolation score right at the death when a speculative cross field kick was touched down by Craig Moir to give a final score of 5-62.