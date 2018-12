Representatives of the Rotary Club of St Andrews vistsed a St Leonards School sports assembly to present the Junior Foursomes trophy. The annual competition was played over the Eden Course with teams from north East Fife taking part. St Leonards ran out the winners and had the highest individual points score.

Picture shows, the St Leonards team of Ole Specht, Geoffrey Burke and Jack Headon (Karla Klosterman not in picture), with Colin Brown and David Bateman from the Rotary Club of St Andrews.