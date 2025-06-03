1500 new sprinklers at historic Old Course launches £10.5m irrigation project

Work to install 1500 new sprinklers across the historic Old Course in St Andrews has been unveiled as part of a £10.5m irrigation project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Andrews Links Trust will break ground this winter as it optimises water usage by more than doubling the current 800 sprinklers on the course.

The change will offer a more targeted approach to course management at the Home of Golf allowing for more efficient use of water and will also feature ‘hidden’ pop-up sprinklers to provide better irrigation for the vast greens without compromising the playing surfaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of sprinklers will be added across the remaining courses in a staged process over the next five years, and the trust’s increased collection of rainwater and use of bore holes means that the water is derived entirely from sustainable sources.

The 18th green at the Old Course in St Andrews (Pic: Mark Alexander)

Work on the Old Course - which will host The 155th Open in July 2027 - will begin in November 2025 and is scheduled for completion in March 2026 ahead of the main playing season. The Old Course will remain open to ticket holders and visitors at a reduced green fee.

A ‘mole plough’ will be used to lay new pipework and cable, reducing the requirement for digging trenches across the course. Given the significance of the project it will require a number of holes to be closed at any one time - so the Old Course will not be sold as part of St Andrews Links’ traditional three-round package this winter and will only be available via the ballot with a reduced green fee offered.

The work comes as the current irrigation system, installed in 2000-01, has reached the end of its lifespan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once work is completed on the Old Course, the New and Jubilee Courses will be next in line followed by the Eden, Strathtyrum and Balgove Courses. Each phase will be planned to take place during the winter season over the coming five years.

Neil Coulson, chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust, said: “As the Home of Golf, we take our responsibility to protect this land seriously and want to lead the way in securing a more sustainable future for our sport.

“The project was one of the first we discussed early in 2022 as we set out a strategy to increase surplus to enable reinvestment into our facilities. I am pleased this work will soon be underway as we continue to ensure we have the best facilities available for all our local and visiting golfers”

Sandy Reid, director of greenkeeping at St Andrews Links Trust,added: “Our new irrigation system will allow us to take a more targeted approach to course management. We will be better able to irrigate specific parts of the courses, which is particularly useful during dry spells such as we’ve experienced recently as it ensures all irrigation gets to the areas most in need. This will ultimately allow us to operate more efficiently, improve course conditions and maintain our sustainable and responsible use of water.”