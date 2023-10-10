News you can trust since 1871
Arnold Palmer’s daughter makes visit to St Andrews

The daughter of golf legend Arnold Palmer has visited St Andrews.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 14:50 BST
Amy Palmer Saunders was at the New Golf Club, accompanied by Ken Boehner, chief executive of the Arnold Palmer Foundation.

Palmer is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most charismatic players in the history of the sport, and became an honorary member of the New Golf Club in 1973.

Steve Alcock and club member Jim McLaggan who had arranged the visit. She was delighted to hear of the long relationship between the club and her father, and the great affection that the club and town of St Andrews had for him. Amy spoke of her many happy memories of travelling her with her parents when her father was competing in the Open Championship.

