Connor Sime: Fife golf ace earns solid top 40 finish at Thailand Classic

Connor Syme in action (Pic Luke Walker/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old Kirkcaldy-born ace finished nine under par after four rounds at the Thailand Classic, earning him a tie for 33rd place in a tournament which was won by Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen on 24 under par.

Syme’s result in Thailand earned him 13,955.64 Euros and moved him up to 65th place in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings.

Syme is not in the field for this week’s latest tournament on the DP World Tour schedule, the Hero Indian Open in New Delhi.

Also idle from DP World Tour action this week is Syme’s fellow Kirkcaldy-born ace Calum Hill, who didn’t play in the Thailand Classic either.