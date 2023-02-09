Connor Syme and Calum Hill among the golfers representing Scotland at Singapore Classic

Connor Syme teeing off on the 14th hole during day one of the Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club on Thursday (Pic: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Their countrymen Ewen Ferguson, Grant Forrest, Scott Jamieson, Marc Warren and Bob MacIntrye are also competing at the $2million event.

It follows last week’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship in the United Arab Emirates, won by England’s Daniel Gavins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Syme, 27, of Drumoig, finished joint 48th at that contest at Al Hamra Golf Club, on four under par, but Hill, 28, of Kinross, failed to make the cut.

This year’s Singapore Classic, continuing until Sunday, is the tour’s first visit there since 2014.