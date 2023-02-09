News you can trust since 1871
Connor Syme and Calum Hill among the golfers representing Scotland at Singapore Classic

Connor Syme and Calum Hill are among the golfers representing Scotland at the DP World Tour’s Singapore Classic this week.

By Darin Hutson
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 12:39pm
Connor Syme teeing off on the 14th hole during day one of the Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club on Thursday (Pic: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
Their countrymen Ewen Ferguson, Grant Forrest, Scott Jamieson, Marc Warren and Bob MacIntrye are also competing at the $2million event.

It follows last week’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship in the United Arab Emirates, won by England’s Daniel Gavins.

Syme, 27, of Drumoig, finished joint 48th at that contest at Al Hamra Golf Club, on four under par, but Hill, 28, of Kinross, failed to make the cut.

This year’s Singapore Classic, continuing until Sunday, is the tour’s first visit there since 2014.

Its first round saw Syme record a score of 71 and Hill get round in 74, with Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin setting the pace with an eight-under-par 64. East Lothian’s Forrest and Glasgow’s Jamieson were the Scottish contingent’s front-runners, both on 68, at the end of that opening round.

