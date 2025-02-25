Connor Syme and Calum Hill join DP World Tour golf stars in South Africa

Connor Syme playing in Kenya last week (Pic Luke Walker/Getty Images)

This week’s latest DP World Tour stop, the Investec South African Open Championship in Durban, will feature a high class field including Fife golfing stars Connor Syme and Calum Hill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Syme and Hill tee it up at Durban Country Club having both played at last week’s Magical Kenya Open presented by absa.

And there were differing fortunes for the Fife duo, with Drumoig star Syme, 29, finishing in a tie for 13th position after rounds of 71, 64, 72 and 69 left him eight under par overall, while 30-year-old Kirkcaldy-born Hill missed the cut after rounds of 72 and 73.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That event, played at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, was ultimately won by South African player Jacques Kruyswijk, whose 18 under par total left him two clear of Englishman John Parry who ended 16 under.

Calum Hill missed cut last week (Pic by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Third spot went to South African Deon Dermishuys on 13 under, with his countryman Jayden Schaper one shot further back.

Last week’s results have elevated Syme up to 51st spot in the latest Race to Dubai rankings, while Hill has gone down to 89th position.

Both men will be looking to improve on their current rankings in South Africa this week, with the event starting on Thursday and finishing on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pre-tournament betting has Syme available at as high as 50/1, with Hill a maximum of 70/1.

More fancied are tournament favourites including South African Dean Burmester and English pair Laurie Canter and the aforementioned Parry, last week’s runner-up.