Cut price golf at St Andrews Old Course expected to lead to ballot 'frenzy'

Golfers have the chance to go into a ballot to play a round at St Andrews' Old Course (pictured is its 18th hole) for just £42.50

A new scheme offering Scottish residents an enticing opportunity to play St Andrews’ Old Course; Castle; Jubilee and Eden layouts for prices reduced by a mammoth 87.5% this year has been hailed as “an incredible gesture”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Drive Initiative, launched by St Andrews Links Trust, is aimed at promoting golf participation by players of all ages and abilities by offering a total of 179 cut price tee times across the various venues between May and October.

Ex-European Tour professional golfer and BBC commentator Alan Tait told BBC Radio Scotland: “What an initiative this is. It’s incredible. St Andrews Links Trust are wanting to promote golf in the home of golf, where we get criticised for being overly expensive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And on many occasions we are. They are being very generous in promoting this initiative where people in Scotland can play these wonderful golf courses in St Andrews for a knockdown price.

"It’s only limited to a very few people but it’s an incredible gesture. The prices for green fees in Scotland have gone through the roof in recent times since Covid.

"The demand really comes from the Americans who are happy to pay anything at all to play the Old Course, arguably the most famous golf course in the world.

"This is a great chance for golfers in Scotland who maybe can’t afford it or who will never get the chance to play the Old Course at St Andrews and I think it’s fantastic what they’re doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how golfers can get the chance to play for the vastly reduced fees, Tait replied: “They are going to have to apply. The demand is going to be ridiculous. There’s going to be people from all over Scotland applying for this.

"Basically you go onto standrews.com/drive and you enter a ballot. Over 700 golfers will get the chance to play.

"What I like about this is they are encouraging families. So if there’s a child under the age of 16 they can play with their mum, dad or big brother for a reduction in fees.

"Playing the Old Course is usually £340 and it’s now going to be £42.50. The Castle course is usually £180, it’s now for £22.50, with the Jubilee – one of the most underrated courses in Scotland – normally £150 but it’s £18.75, unbelievable offers.”

The Eden is on offer for £9.50 reduced from £75.