Disappointing end to golfing year for Fife stars Connor Syme and Calum Hill

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 17th Dec 2024, 12:34 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 12:36 BST
Connor Syme missed cut in South Africa by three strokes (Pic by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)placeholder image
Connor Syme missed cut in South Africa by three strokes (Pic by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
After a calendar year which saw him play a total of 27 DP World Tour events in 2024, Fife golf star Connor Syme signed off with a missed cut at last week’s Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

The Drumoig Golf Centre ace, 29, carded rounds of 72 and 74 at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane to fail to qualify for the weekend by three strokes.

It was also a forgettable tournament for Syme’s fellow Fifer Calum Hill, with the Kirkcaldy-born star withdrawing from the competition on day one of an event eventually won by South African Shaun Norris, who ended on a -13 total of 275 to triumph by one stroke.

Neither Syme (115th in the early Race to Dubai standings for 2024-25) nor Hill (who is 111th in those rankings) are in the entry list for this week’s year ending AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open beginning today. Bookies pre-tournament favourite is Frenchman Antoine Rozner.

