Dunhill at Andrews: Old Course only place to watch delayed final round
Heavy rain and waterlogged courses saw the organisers of the prestigious pro-am cancel the order of play on Saturday and Sunday at all three courses Kingsbarns, Carnoustie and the Old Course. The competition has been cut from four to three rounds, with the final 18-holes taking place today, and the only course open to spectators is the Old Course. Tickets will not be required to spectate.
Any fans who had tickets for today will be issued an automatic refund which will be processed within three to five working days. The competition’s fireworks display, planned for the West Sands in St Andrews on Saturday, was also cancelled because of the appalling weather.