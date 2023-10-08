News you can trust since 1871
Dunhill at St Andrews: Sunday’s matches abandoned after torrential rain

Plans to play the Dunhill Links competition at St Andrews today have been abandoned.
Allan Crow
Published 8th Oct 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Heavy rain and waterlogged courses saw the organisers of the prestigious pro-am cancel today’s order of play - meaning it has now lost the entire weekend after Saturday’s card at the Old Course in St Andrews was also wiped out. There was also no play over Kingsbarns, Carnoustie and St Andrews.

The third, and final round, will now take place on Monday.

The competition’s fireworks display, planned for the West Sands in St Andrews last night, was also cancelled because of the appalling weather.

