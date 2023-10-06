News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Dunhill St Andrews: fireworks finale are cancelled amid weekend weather warning

A fireworks display planned for the end of the Dunhill Links competition in St Andrews has been cancelled.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

With a yellow weather warning in place from the Met Office, the decision to scrap the big finale to the annual competition was made today. It was due to take place at the West Sands to mark the culmination of the event which brings together top class golfers and major celebrities.

Organisers, the Alfred Dunhill Links Chanpionships announced on social media: “The annual fireworks display at St Andrews, scheduled for Saturday 7th October, has regrettably been cancelled due to expected adverse weather.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The competition, which is held over the Old Course as well as Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, has been on going since Thursday. It features a host of big name golfers as well as Hollywood stars Andy Garcia and Bill Murray.

Related topics:St AndrewsOrganisersMet OfficeWest Sands