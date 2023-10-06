Dunhill St Andrews: fireworks finale are cancelled amid weekend weather warning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With a yellow weather warning in place from the Met Office, the decision to scrap the big finale to the annual competition was made today. It was due to take place at the West Sands to mark the culmination of the event which brings together top class golfers and major celebrities.

Organisers, the Alfred Dunhill Links Chanpionships announced on social media: “The annual fireworks display at St Andrews, scheduled for Saturday 7th October, has regrettably been cancelled due to expected adverse weather.”

