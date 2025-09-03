'Exceptional' golfing opportunity welcomed by tennis great Sir Andy Murray

Three-time Grand Slam singles champion and double Olympic gold medallist Andy Murray will tee it up at Dunhill Links

The golfing galleries at St Andrews are guaranteed to give Scottish tennis great Sir Andy Murray an enthusiastic welcome as he plays in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship for the first time next month.

Murray, 38, who swapped his racket for his golf clubs after retiring from tennis in August 2024 after the Paris Olympics, will be competing in the Team Championship, in which each amateur players partner one of the professionals.

In a glittering career, Murray won Wimbledon twice in 2013 and 2016 and the US Open in 2012.

He also won two Olympic gold medals: in London in 2012, beating Roger Federer in the final, and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, where he became the first player to win consecutive golds.

He won 46 ATP singles titles in his career and was world No.1 for 41 weeks.

Murray is now working on his golf with the same passion he showed for tennis and is targeting bringing his handicap down to scratch.

The championship is a celebration of Links golf, played over the Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, three of the greatest Links courses in the world, from October 2-5, culminating in the final day on the Old Course.

Murray said: “I’m really looking forward to this. It’s very special to be able to play in a full blown professional event, and for a Scot like me to be able to do it in Scotland at such a unique location makes it even more exceptional.

"In many ways the Old Course at St Andrews is very like Centre Court at Wimbledon. They both have the same historic feel and atmosphere that just doesn’t exist in many sporting venues around the world. It will be a pleasure to be able to savour that.”

With a prize fund of US$5million, the Alfred Dunhill Links incorporates two separate competitions - an Individual Professional tournament for the world's leading golfers and the Team Championship, in which the professionals are paired with amateur golfers which creates a unique atmosphere.

For the first three days entry is FREE, tickets are not needed. Only tickets for the final day, Sunday, October 5, on the Old Course, need to be purchased.

Purchase tickets online at https://www.alfreddunhilllinks.com/tickets/?dm_i=7GTK,AE4Y,EM62S,1C9DJ,1