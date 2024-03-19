Calum Hill playing in Qatar (Pic Octavio Passos/Getty)

Hill, 29, last played competitively at February’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, where he missed the halfway cut after rounds of 74 and 72.

The Kirkcaldy star, whose one DP World Tour victory came in the 2021 Cazoo Classic at Hillside Golf Club in Southport, currently lies 80th in this season’s Race to Dubai standings.

Hill’s four performances immediately preceding the Qatar event saw him finish tied 32nd at the Dubai Invitational, joint 41st at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, tied 37th at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship and joint 48th at the Bahrain Championship.