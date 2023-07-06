Fife-born golfer Calum Hill vying for Open spot in Denmark

Calum Hill playing at the Betfred British Masters hosted by Nick Faldo at the Belfry at Sutton Coldfield in Warwickshire on Sunday (Pic: Luke Walker/Getty Images)

New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier claimed his first DP World Tour title at the Belfry, holing from 40ft for an eagle on the 15th, making a birdie from a fairway bunker on the next and then holing from 6ft for another eagle on the 17th for a final round of 66 on Sunday.

That gave the 24-year-old a winning total of ten under par, securing £468,000 in prize money and a place at the Open on the Wirral.

“I’m gobsmacked,” he said. “I think it’s going to take me a while to process, to be honest.

“Early on in the day, I was not feeling it at all. I was a little bit uncomfortable with the driver and didn’t have many chances but obviously I knew there were some chances coming in.

“It's going to be a pretty awesome experience playing the Open again so I can’t wait.”

Hillier finished two shots ahead of England’s Oliver Wilson and American Gunner Wiebe.

Wiebe, ranked 1,349th in the world, carded an eagle, seven birdies and a triple bogey in his closing 66 to join Hillier at the Open at Hoylake.

Wilson birdied the 18th to snatch the final Open spot from Hill, of Kinross, forcing the 28-year-old to settle for sharing fourth place with fellow Scot Ewen Ferguson and pre-tournament favourite Justin Rose, earning prize money of €136,746.

His total was a seven-under-par 281 after carding three rounds of 69 and one of 74.

Kirkcaldy-born Hill, ranked 268th in the world, is now vying for one of three Open places up for grabs at the Made in HimmerLand event at Farso, on from today until Sunday.

“I want to be there in Liverpool, so I will be putting my foot down trying to have a good finish over the next three weeks and see what we can do,” he said.

Drumoig’s Connor Syme, exempt for qualification for the Open, ended up joint 68th at the Belfry on a four-over-par 292 after three rounds of 72 and one of 76.